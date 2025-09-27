E-Paper | September 27, 2025

US citizen claims $50m over violent ICE arrest

AFP Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:31am

LOS ANGELES: An elderly man who was body slammed to the ground as immigration agents raided his Los Angeles car wash, said on Thursday he is lodging a $50 million damages claim against the US government.

Surveillance video shows Rafie Shouhed being violently manhandled by several masked and heavily armed agents, who then took him into custody where he says he was held for nearly 12 hours without medical attention.

“The way they treated me, the way they attacked me. I was begging (them), ‘I have a heart condition’,” Shouhed told reporters.

Shouhed said he had gone out to speak to the men to find out what was happening.

“They told me nothing. The only word they say: ‘You do not F with ICE’,” said Shouhed, who moved to the United States from Iran in the 1980s. The acronym ICE refers to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The raid on Shouhed’s car wash this month was part of President Donald Trump’s ramped-up programme against undocumented migrants as he looks to fulfil an election pledge to deport millions of people.

The raids have been controversial, particularly in multi-ethnic Los Angeles, in part because they appear to target people simply because they speak Spanish or are working at locations like car washes.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

COMPARED to the coldness of the Biden administration towards Pakistan, bilateral relations under Donald Trump’s...
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...