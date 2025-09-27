Breathe easy, play strong

Most of us think about eating right, drinking enough water and getting enough sleep to stay fit. Hardly anyone thinks about the air they breathe when they’re out playing or just jogging. But air is the one thing we take into our bodies more than anything else — far more than food or water. And if the air is polluted and not fresh, it leaves a big impact on how we feel and how we perform in sports.

So instead of helping us, the air starts to make us weaker every time we step outside to train or play. This is not some distant problem. In most big cities today, the air carries far more than just oxygen. It carries dust, smoke, exhaust fumes and chemicals that are slowly making their way into our bodies. And if you are an active person, this affects you more than you might think.

Breathing harder, taking in more junk

You may not realise it, but when you sit quietly, you take small, slow breaths. The moment you start running or playing, your breathing speed almost doubles. Even when you are only walking, your breathing is more rapid than when you are sitting peacefully. That means you’re pulling in huge gulps of air to get more oxygen to your muscles.

So when the air is not clean — with dust, smoke from cars and all kinds of invisible particles floating around — with every deep breath, you’re pulling that gunk straight into your lungs. The hair in our nostrils blocks some of it, but a lot still goes straight through. Instead of inhaling pure oxygen, you’re inhaling a cocktail of pollutants. Not exactly the health boost you were expecting. And I am pretty sure you never thought of your simple act of breathing in this way before.

Playing sports keeps us strong and active, but polluted air can make it harder to perform and even harm our health. Here is a look at how air quality and sports are connected

I’m not saying this to scare you, but to show you a reality that we all need to know about.

What’s really in the air

Most people think air pollution is just the black smoke coming out of cars or factories. But it’s not only that. Most of the time, the air looks normal, but it’s still full of tiny particles called PM2.5.

“PM” means “particulate matter,” which is a fancy way of saying tiny bits of dust, smoke (nitrogen dioxide from cars), ozone that forms in hot weather and gases like carbon monoxide (which can make you feel tired or dizzy). These particles are only 2.5 micrometres wide — about 30 times smaller than a single human hair!

Because they’re so tiny, you can’t see them. Your nose can’t block them either. They slip deep into your lungs and sometimes even into your blood. That’s why doctors and scientists say PM2.5 is one of the most dangerous forms of air pollution.

Illustration by Gazein Khan

How it feels when you play

You go out to play on a hazy or busy-traffic day, and after just a short workout, your body feels unusually tired. You might think it’s your diet or low energy, but often it’s the air you’re breathing. You’ve probably felt this without realising why you are feeling this way.

Sometimes your throat feels scratchy, your eyes start burning, or you keep coughing between runs. You might even feel dizzy. That’s not random bad luck — that’s polluted air messing with you in real time. It’s like trying to run a race while someone is slowly closing your nose and mouth.

When it goes on for years

The scary part is what happens in the long run. Kids and teens have lungs that are still growing. Their immune systems are still developing, which is why they are told to eat nutritious food and do exercise.

But if you keep playing in polluted air, your lungs might not grow as strong as they should. That means you could have less lung power as an adult. Studies show that youngsters growing up in polluted cities have more respiratory problems than those living in rural areas or the countryside.

Your stamina and recovery take a hit

Air pollution doesn’t only hurt you in real time — it affects what happens afterwards. When you exercise, your muscles need more oxygen than your body can give right away. So your body produces lactic acid for energy, which makes your muscles burn or ache. Usually, once you rest and breathe normally, your body clears it out and the pain fades.

But when the air is dirty and your oxygen intake is lower, recovery takes longer. You might feel sore for two or three days instead of just one. Your energy levels drop, you feel tired more often and it becomes harder to stay consistent with training.

Pollution is more dangerous than we think. It even messes with your brain. Research shows air pollution can affect memory and concentration. If you’re playing a sport where you need to make split-second decisions, like catching a ball, being just a moment slower can actually cost you the game.

Hidden dangers of “normal” days

We hardly notice air pollution unless it’s visible or makes us cough. But it’s much worse than that. Even on clear-looking days, when you assume it’s perfect for sports, the pollution is still there in the air. The Air Quality Index (AQI) often shows high levels even when the sky looks clean.

What can we do?

Quitting sports is definitely not the answer. The idea is to be smart. Choose grounds with more greenery and are away from busy roads. Plants help reduce some of the pollutants in the air.

Try playing at those times of the day when traffic is lighter. You can even check the AQI on your or your parents’ phone before heading out — it takes ten seconds but could save you from a bad breathing day.

And if you can, raise awareness about this in your school. Advocate for more trees and greenery around your school, college, university or neighbourhood.

Sports are meant to make us stronger and healthier, not put our health at risk. We should be able to run, jump and play without worrying about every breath. Air pollution and sports performance is not just about one bad game or a rough day of training — it’s about our health for life.

Clean air is our right — just like clean drinking water!

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 27th, 2025