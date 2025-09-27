E-Paper | September 27, 2025

Published September 27, 2025

Cats are more than meows

This is regarding the article “Cats are more than meows” by Asif Ali (YW, August 2). The article was informative and quite interesting to read.

Those who have cats as pets must keep the tips given in the article in mind. We usually don’t give much thought to a cat’s behaviour even if we have one at home, but they do have moods and behave accordingly.

I agree with the writer that we must understand cats as intelligent and independent creatures rather than treating them simply as pets.

Sania Riaz,
Multan

Beats of Pakistan

This is regarding the cover article “Beats of Pakistan” by Benazir Raz (YW, August 9, 2025). The article was full of entertaining knowledge. The way it captured the emotional power of patriotic songs and poetry in shaping our identity as Pakistanis was remarkable.

There is no doubt that music has always been more than mere entertainment; it carries history, pride and the strength of a nation. Artists from Noor Jehan to contemporary musicians have given courage to soldiers, hope to families and inspiration to the youth.

Reading it made me reflect on the ways patriotism lives in our everyday life, from the songs we hum to the clothes we wear. The love for Pakistan runs in our veins and will continue to do so until our last breath.

Aila Saeed,
Karachi

The pop-up scam

This is regarding the story “The pop-up scam” by Rabia Hamid (YW, August 2, 2025). These days, we are constantly talking about social media and trends because they are such a big part of our lives. The story was also a good reminder of how easily young people can be tempted by online offers and how important it is to stay cautious.

As a reader, I would like to emphasise the part of the story that highlights the value of questioning and verifying information, even when it seems trustworthy. It’s a story that not only entertains, but also teaches an important life lesson about internet safety.

Amira Javed,
Lahore

II

Internet frauds are very common these days and almost all of us come across one at some point. The story “The pop-up scam” by Rabia Hamid did a wonderful job of highlighting this issue.

It clearly explained how pop-ups trick us by claiming that we have won something. I believe more articles should be written on this topic, especially as more children are now using the internet.

Abdul Ali Laghari,
Sanghar

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 27th, 2025

