£190m case put off due to prosecutor’s unavailability

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of petitions filed by former PM Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, seeking suspension of their sentence in the £190 million reference until Oct 16 due to the absence of NAB’s special prosecutor.

Meanwhile. speaking to reporters outside the court, PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur alleged that hearing of cases was deliberately being delayed, urging the judiciary to reveal that who is pressurising it.

The case was taken up by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sar­fraz Dogar and Justice Muham­mad Azam Khan.

At the outset of the hearing, PTI’s lawyers raised objections over the difficulties faced by counsel and supporters in accessing the courtroom.

They argued that the unnecessary deployment of security men and fencing outside the court created hindrances, des­pite no history of law-and-order issues during previous hearings. Barrister Salman Safdar contended that the court had been approached on multiple occasi­ons without any disruption.

Responding to the grievances, CJ Dogar apologised to the defence counsel and assured them that the court would not allow such obstacles in the fut­ure. “This is your court, come whenever you want,” he remarked, instructing the auth­orities to ensure smooth access for legal representatives and litigants.

NAB prosecutor Rafay Maqsood then infor­med the bench that the special prosecutor in the case was seriously ill and unable to appear. This led Barrister Safdar to accuse NAB of deliberately employing delaying tactics.

Media talk

Speaking to the media after the hearing, PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan said the Toshakhana-2 case was being heard in Adi­a­­la Jail and, according to lawyer Salman Saf­d­­ar, the matter would be decided in two or three hearings and Imran Khan would be punished.

“On the other hand, for the last 10 months we have been trying to get a hearing date from the Islamabad High Court. After sitting for hours in Justice Dogar’s secretary’s room, we obtained a date of Sept 25 and now the next date has been fixed for Oct 16. While the cipher case was being heard by the IHC, it was listed daily. Now why are such long intervals being given? Is the case being delayed so that the Toshakhana-2 case can be decided?” she asked.

She claimed it was obvious the judge was deliberately delaying the matter, since a date in first week of October could have been given.

“Imran also said that Gen Asim Munir cannot stop him from posting on social media. He said the account belongs to him and he will not be dictated to by Asim Munir,” Ms Khan said.

On the occasion, KP CM Gandapur alleged that the actions in Imran Khan’s case were pre-planned.

Ikram Junaidi also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025