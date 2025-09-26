E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Newsmen move court against NCCIA notices

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:17am

LAHORE: Several Lahore-based crime reporters on Thursday jointly filed a petition with the Lahore High Court against notices issued to them by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The petitioners contended that the NCCIA officials had raided their homes shortly after the notices were issued. They argued that the agency’s actions were unlawful and motivated by malice.

The journalists asked the court to declare the NCCIA notices null and void and suspend their implementation until a final decision on the petition.

The petitioners include Arshad Ansari, Ahmad Faraz, Mujahid Sheikh, Waseem Sabir and Yasir Shamoon.

The petitioners claim that they had criticised the establishment of the Crime Control Department (CCD) and the out-of-turn appointment of a police officer as DIG. They allege that first a smear campaign against them was started on social media and now the NCCIA had served them notices for appearance.

The NCCIA had served notices on them for allegedly running a malicious campaign on social media against complainant Azizullah Khan and some police officers.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

THE new World Bank report, Reclaiming Momentum Towards Prosperity, is a sobering reminder that Pakistan’s current...
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...