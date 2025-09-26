Newsmen move court against NCCIA notices

LAHORE: Several Lahore-based crime reporters on Thursday jointly filed a petition with the Lahore High Court against notices issued to them by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The petitioners contended that the NCCIA officials had raided their homes shortly after the notices were issued. They argued that the agency’s actions were unlawful and motivated by malice.

The journalists asked the court to declare the NCCIA notices null and void and suspend their implementation until a final decision on the petition.

The petitioners include Arshad Ansari, Ahmad Faraz, Mujahid Sheikh, Waseem Sabir and Yasir Shamoon.

The petitioners claim that they had criticised the establishment of the Crime Control Department (CCD) and the out-of-turn appointment of a police officer as DIG. They allege that first a smear campaign against them was started on social media and now the NCCIA had served them notices for appearance.

The NCCIA had served notices on them for allegedly running a malicious campaign on social media against complainant Azizullah Khan and some police officers.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025