FBR fines businesses in POS compliance drive

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Federal Board of Revenue sealed 10 business outlets for violating the regulations and collected a fine of Rs500,000 before unsealing the premises.

Commissioner Inland Revenue (FBR) Dera Ghazi Khan Region Zafar Haider Jappa said turning off an installed Point of Sale (POS) system is a serious offence that will result in strict action.

During a meeting with the Central Traders Association, he urged businesses that have been served notices to install POS systems immediately to avoid a minimum fine of Rs500,000, noting that the department cannot reduce this penalty.

Jappa said commercial entities with an average monthly electricity bill of around Rs100,000, as well as large shopping centres, car and motorcycle dealers, major retailers, jewellers, property dealers and service providers, are required to comply with the POS system. He also warned that internet service providers that disrupt connectivity for POS systems will face action.

The commissioner urged traders to submit their income tax returns by the Sept 30 deadline, saying that the process has been simplified and can be completed online. To help taxpayers, a dedicated office has been set up in D.G. Khan to address traders’ issues across the division.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025