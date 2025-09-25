E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Wheat and flour smuggling bid foiled

Our Correspondent Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 07:18am

MIANWALI: An attempt to smuggle wheat and flour was foiled by the Piplan assistant commissioner on Tuesday night.

Despite strict orders from the Punjab government and increased surveillance, smugglers are still trying to move these goods across the border to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Acting on a tip-off, Piplan Assistant Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, along with police and food department officials, stopped 40 trailers on the Mianwali-Multan Road.

The trailers were travelling between Harnli Mor and Kundian Mor in the Piplan tehsil. The drivers could not provide any legal documents for transporting the goods.

A search of the trailers revealed a cache of 22,400 bags of wheat, each weighing 50 kilograms, and 800 bags of flour. The confiscated goods and vehicles were handed over to the food department. The smugglers were attempting to cross the Chashma Barrage to enter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A few days back, Mianwali Deputy Commissioner Asad Abbas Magsi confiscated 13,000 bags of flour from eight containers on the Mianwali-Bannu Road.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

