Typhoon Ragasa slams into south China after killing 14 in Taiwan

YANGJIANG: Fierce winds, pou­nding rain and rough seas battered southern China on Wednesday as powerful Typhoon Ragasa made landfall in Guangdong province after killing at least 14 in Taiwan.

Ragasa churned into Guangdong, home to tens of millions of people, and journalists at the impact point in the city of Yangjiang saw flying debris and gusts ripping advertisements off of buildings.

The typhoon had hours earlier swept past Hong Kong, with the densely-populated city’s weather service ranking the storm the strongest yet in the northwestern Pacific this year.

Ragasa’s passage in Taiwan killed at least 14 and injured 46 when a decades-old barrier lake burst in eastern Hualien county under the storm’s heavy rains, according to regional officials who on Wednesday revised the death toll down from 17 after duplicate cases were rechecked.

Authorities earlier said 152 people were unaccounted for, but later revised that figure down, saying they had made contact with more than 100 of those reported missing and were still trying to confirm how many were missing. Around 1,200 people were preparing to spend a second night in shelters after the flood.

“This is our second night here. Comfortable or not ... being safe is enough. It doesn’t matter where we sleep,” Kaniw . Looh, a local church elder, 64, said.

More than 7,600 people were evacuated due to Ragasa and footage released by the fire agency showed flooded streets, half-submerged cars and uprooted trees.

Authorities across mainland China ordered businesses and schools to shut down in at least 10 cities across the nation’s south, affecting tens of millions of people.

More than 1.89 million people across different cities in Guangdong had been relocated as of Tuesday night, its emergency management said in an online statement.

The storm made landfall along the coast of Hailing Island, near Yangjiang City around 5pm (0900 GMT), Chinese meteorologists said.

Ferocious winds destroyed fen­ces and downed trees, leaving fallen branches on the ground, journalists saw.

The Yangjiang train station — normally bustling with activity, locals said — stood empty, with rail travel suspended Wednesday across Guangdong. For a period of several hours, the powerful typhoon shook buildings as sheets of rain poured down on the city.

Fire trucks drove through mostly deserted streets as the winds whip­ped branches along the road and toppled motorbikes that had been parked along the pavement.

The weather service said that at the time of landfall, the maximum wind speed near the centre of the storm was 145 kilometres per hour (90 miles per hour).

Hong Kong battered

Hong Kong authorities said 90 people have been treated for injuries sustained during the typhoon period at public hospitals as of Wednesday nightfall. More than 860 people sought refuge at the 50 temporary shelters across the city.

The Chinese finance hub recorded hundreds of fallen trees and flooding in multiple neighbourhoods. Many of the city’s tall buildings swayed and rattled in the harsh winds. At the Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel, next to a theme park, a man was seen losing his balance after a storm surge shattered the glass front doors and swept into its lobby, according to a video circulated online and verified. A hotel spokesperson said there were no injuries.

Floodwaters rushed into the seaside Heng Fa Chuen residential estate and covered its interior courtyards, another video clip showed.

