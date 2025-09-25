AT conference terms proposed 27th amendment attack on Sindh’s unity

HYDERABAD: Speakers at a conference organised by the Awami Tehreek (AT) on Wednesday rejected the proposed 27th amendment while terming it an attack on the unity of Sindh.

The moot was attended by representatives of the Communist Party of Pakistan (CPP), Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Sindh Taraqi-pasand Party (STP), Awami Workers Party (AWP), Sindh United Party (SUP) among others.

A declaration adopted at the conference said that the proposed amendment aims at dividing Sindh in the name of new provinces, building Kalabagh Dam, constructing new canals, promoting corporate farming, imposing Peca and introducing other black laws. It termed the amendment even more dangerous than One Unit scheme.

It said Sindhis were united against any assault on Sindh’s unity.

Vows to fight any anti-province move

Describing the proposed amendment as a conspiracy to transfer power to the federal government for creating new provinces, AT president Wasant Thari warned that it amendment would jeopardise the very existence of Sindh.

He accused PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of betraying Sindhis and criticised the Peoples Party for supporting the 26th amendment, crippling judiciary and backing the 27th amendment. But Sindhis would never accept Sindh’s division, he categorically stated.

He demanded implementation of 1945 Sindh-Punjab Water Agreement and called a halt to new dams, including Bhasha. He alleged that dacoit gangs were being sheltered by the government and feudal lords belonging to the PPP patronised them for political dominance.

The declaration said that since Pakistan’s inception, the establishment seized power and mortgaged the country to the US imperialism, IMF and World Bank. It said Sindh joined Pakistan under the 1940 Lahore Resolution as autonomous homeland and played a vital role in the creation of the country. Peca, 26th amendment and the amended ATA were even worse than martial law, it added.

It said to seize lands, oil, coal, gas and natural resources of smaller provinces, 27th amendment was introduced to bring Karachi under federal control and to centralise powers. “Talking about creating new provinces within Sindh is nothing but enmity with it. Such moves are violation of the Constitution,” it said.

The conference demanded withdrawal of the 26th amendment and a halt to the process of passing the 27th amendment. It observed that the amendment seeks to reduce provinces’ share in the NFC Award and weaken them administratively. It said conspiracy of creating new provinces within Sindh was against the 1000-year-old history of the province and people of Sindh would never accept it.

It called for trying under Article 6 those intending to divide Sindh, abolishing the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and cancellation of all projects aimed at grabbing lands through corporate farming.

The conference demanded the projects of dams and canals on Indus should be shelved; Peca should be repealed besides the amended ATA, allowing six-month detention; Mines and Minerals Bill Amendment 2025 should be withdrawn, and provinces be given full control over their natural resources.

Saying that dacoits’ rule in Sindh was the result of the PPP government’s incompetence, the conference demanded measures to stop drug trafficking.

Imdad Kazi of the CPP, Jami Chandio, Hot Khan Gadhi of the STP, Dr Bukshal Thallu and Noor Nabi Rahujo of the AWP, Imdad Chandio of the HRCP, Asghar Qureshi of the SUP and others also spoke.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025