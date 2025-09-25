Bilawal offers condolences to Junejo family

NAWABSHAH/MIRPURKHAS: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday visited the village of Sanjar Khan Junejo near Tando Adam to offer his condolences to the family of late MNA Roshan Din Junejo.

He met MNA Allaudin Junejo, Ghayasuddin Junejo and other family members of the late lawmaker. He also condoled with Roshan Junejo’s brothers, Noor Muhammad Junejo and Muhammad Khan Junejo, and his nephew, PPP district general secretary Jehangir Junejo.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari offered fateha for Roshan Junejo’s elevated ranks.

He was accompanied by MNA Shazia Marri, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehar, MPAs Imdad Patafi, Jam Shabbir Ali and others. PPP Shaheed Benazirabad Division General Secretary Javed Nayab Laghari and PPP leader Imamuddin Shoukeen were also present.

Later, Bilawal arrived at Bachani House in Tando Allahyar to offer his condolences to MNA Zulfikar Sattar Bachani over the demise of senior party leader and his father, Haji Abdul Sattar Bachani.

