E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Bilawal offers condolences to Junejo family

Dawn Report Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 05:16am

NAWABSHAH/MIRPURKHAS: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday visited the village of Sanjar Khan Junejo near Tando Adam to offer his condolences to the family of late MNA Roshan Din Junejo.

He met MNA Allaudin Junejo, Ghayasuddin Junejo and other family members of the late lawmaker. He also condoled with Roshan Junejo’s brothers, Noor Muhammad Junejo and Muhammad Khan Junejo, and his nephew, PPP district general secretary Jehangir Junejo.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari offered fateha for Roshan Junejo’s elevated ranks.

He was accompanied by MNA Shazia Marri, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehar, MPAs Imdad Patafi, Jam Shabbir Ali and others. PPP Shaheed Benazirabad Division General Secretary Javed Nayab Laghari and PPP leader Imamuddin Shoukeen were also present.

Later, Bilawal arrived at Bachani House in Tando Allahyar to offer his condolences to MNA Zulfikar Sattar Bachani over the demise of senior party leader and his father, Haji Abdul Sattar Bachani.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...