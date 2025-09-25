Pharma exports surge to highest $457m in two decades: Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports had reached a record $457 million in the last fiscal year, registering a 34pc growth - the highest increase in over two decades.

He was speaking to participants of the 8th Pharma Summit, which was organised by Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA). The event brought together leading pharmaceutical exporters, industry leaders, policymakers and international experts.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani noted the early adoption of artificial intelligence, digital health platforms and advanced manufacturing technologies, along with supportive institutional efforts such as reducing duties on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and the launch of PharmEx Pakistan.

“The way forward lies in a progressive approach that links innovation, collaboration, and sustainability,” he stressed, adding that with resilience and determination, Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry could claim a much larger share of the trillion-dollar global pharmaceutical market.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Senate chairman termed it a matter of national pride, emphasising that Pakistan now meets the vast majority of its pharmaceutical needs through local production.

Speaking at the event, Health Minister Mustafa Kamal said the government had to take effective steps to increase exports.

“We have to achieve the set development targets in the next five years, and take effective steps to boost exports,” the minister said.

He added that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) and the health ministry were fulfilling their responsibilities together.

Further, he stated Pakistan faced many serious health challenges, adding that the burden of patients on hospitals was excessive, which was increasing pressure on the system.

“In view of the increase in population, there is a dire need for small hospitals and dispensaries. We have to establish a health system that minimises the number of patients,” Mr Kamal said.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan said pharmaceutical exporters were Pakistan’s ambassadors, promoting the country’s name worldwide.

Haroon Akhtar highlighted that industrial policy and regulatory reforms were the foundation of Pakistan’s economic future.

He emphasised that the pharmaceutical industry played a vital role in ensuring the health and well-being of Pakistan’s 250 million people.

Reaffirming the government’s support, Haroon Akhtar Khan said: “The government stands firmly with the pharmaceutical industry. Our policies are aimed at strengthening the sector while ensuring the availability of affordable and quality medicines for the people.”

At the Pharma Export Awards, the top 50 pharmaceutical exporters were honoured for their contributions.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025