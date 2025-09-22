Kamal urges medical device industry to invest in tech transfer

KARACHI: Federal Health Minis­ter Syed Mustafa Kamal has urged the medical device industry to bring in international partners, invest in technology transfer and reduce dependence on imports in order to ensure national health security.

“I would urge the medical device industry to bring international companies to Pakistan for local manufacturing of medical devices, enter into joint ventures, and focus on technology transfer so we can end dependence on foreign devices and ensure national health security,” Mr Kamal said while addressing the 8th Annual General Meeting of the Healthcare Devices Association of Pakistan (HDAP) in the city.

The minister said Pakistan had high expectations from its medical device sector and emphasised the need for innovation, research, and locally produced top-quality equipment for both domestic and export markets.

He highlighted reforms in the registration system, claiming that digitisation had reduced the registration period from 18-36 months to just 20 days, with 500 devices already approved under the new system.

“We are working to create an enabling environment. Registration no longer requires visiting Islamabad. We want to restore confidence in locally manufactured devices, promote indigenous production, and build a system where Pakistan can flourish in healthcare as well as in exports,” the minister noted.

In his remarks, HDAP Chairman Syed Omer Ahmed sought relief in taxes, stating that the current 18 per cent sales tax on imported devices was unsustainable and should be reduced in line with the pharmaceutical industry.

“Manufacturing of medical devices is the future of Pakistan, but the high sales tax discourages both local production and imports. Rationalisation of taxes would facilitate both patients and industry,” he said, also calling for contract manufacturing to be allowed and promoted, as in China.

The HDAP chairman acknowledged improvements in the online registration system but pointed out persistent issues.

“Some files remain pending and certificates are not being issued despite approvals. Without certification, companies cannot sell products even after registration,” he said.

He added that in many cases, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) had approved applications but failed to issue certificates, resulting in devices expiring in warehouses, causing financial losses to importers and denying patients access to essential equipment.

Drap Chief Executive Officer Dr Obaidullah Malik described amendments to medical device rules as “the need of the hour” to support local production.

“We saw the importance of medical devices during the pandemic. Now we are working to evolve regulations that enable indigenous production and make Drap a facilitator and enabler,” he said, highlighting Sialkot’s role as a global hub for surgical instruments and its potential to expand exports.

On the occasion, three prominent healthcare figures — Prof Abdul Bari Khan, Prof Abdul Ghaffar Billo and Prof Tipu Sultan — were honoured with HDAP lifetime achievement awards for their services to the sector.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025