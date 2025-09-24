E-Paper | September 24, 2025

UK police arrest man over hack that affected European airports

Reuters Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:22pm
Travellers wait in the terminal at Heathrow Airport, west of London on September 20, 2025. — AFP
Travellers wait in the terminal at Heathrow Airport, west of London on September 20, 2025. — AFP

British police said on Wednesday that a man had been arrested as part of an investigation into a ransomware attack against Collins Aerospace, owned by RTX, which knocked check-in systems at airports offline and caused widespread travel disruption across Europe.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said in a statement that the man, in his 40s, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act and had since been released on conditional bail.

“Although this arrest is a positive step, the investigation into this incident is in its early stages and remains ongoing,” NCA Deputy Director Paul Foster said.

It remained unclear which criminal group was behind last week’s hack. An NCA spokesperson declined to provide further details.

Ransomware gangs routinely publicise attacks and leak stolen data on dark web “leak sites” but websites that monitor those portals had not, as of Wednesday, detected any group claiming the hack.

Ransomware is malicious software used by cybercriminals to encrypt a company’s data and demand payment for its release.

They typically operate in the shadows, and many try to avoid targets which might earn them unwanted attention from law enforcement agencies.

The attack on Collins Aerospace was the latest in a string of online hacks in Europe which have had significant offline consequences.

Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India’s Tata Motors, said on Tuesday it was extending the closure of its factories until October 1 following a hack this month that has left its operations paralysed and smaller suppliers struggling.

Berlin airport, one of several airports across Europe to have been impacted by the Collins Aerospace hack, said on Wednesday that it may take several more days before it had functional and secure software again, operator BER said in a statement.

Cybercrime
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...