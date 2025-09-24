E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Judge restores frozen grants for university

Reuters Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:23am

WASHINGTON: A federal judge ordered Pre­sident Donald Trump’s administration on Monday to restore frozen federal grants to the University of California, Los Angeles, a court filing showed.

In August, UCLA said the Trump administration froze funding of $584 million after the federal government reprimanded the school for its handling of pro-Palestinian protests.

The Los Angeles Times and Politico said US District Judge Rita Lin’s ruling ord­ered that more than $500 million in funding be res­t­ored to the university. Lin had ordered the Trump administration in August to restore part of the suspended federal funding to UCLA.

The Trump administration has cut or threatened to withhold federal funds to universities over their handling of protests aga­i­nst Israel’s assault on Gaza. The government says universities, including UCLA, allowed displays of antisemitism during the protests. Pro-Palestinian protesters, including some Jewish groups, say their criticism of Israel’s assault on Gaza and its occupation of Pal­estinian territories should not be characterised as antisemitism and their advocacy for Palest­inian rights should not be equ­ated with extremism.

Lin, a judge in the Uni­ted States District Court for the Northern District of California, said in her order the indefinite suspensions of grants from the National Institutes of Hea­lth were likely “arbitrary and capricious.”

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

THE tragic loss of civilian lives in explosions in KP’s Tirah valley highlights the need for greater transparency...
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...