E-Paper | September 24, 2025

‘Guess what!’: Macron phones Trump after he was blocked by presidential convoy

AFP Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:23am

PARIS: “How are you? Guess what!’ It was not the most usual beginning to a telephone call between two heads of state but neither were the circumstances.

In New York for the UN General Assembly and rushing to a meeting from UN headquarters, French President Emmanuel Macron was to his astonishment told to go no further by police as the street was blocked by the convoy of US President Donald Trump. So he reached for his phone.

“I’m waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you,” Macron told Trump in his fluent English, according to footage broadcast by BFMTV and the Brut online media.

The phone call did nothing to unblock the street with Macron continuing on foot to his meeting, which he said was at the French consulate. He had been due to have dinner with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

But the walk allowed him to continue the chat for discussions with the American leader, with Macron saying he also wanted to discuss the situation in Gaza, alongside Qatar.

“The president took the opportunity to call Donald Trump on the phone, while walking, for a very warm and friendly call, which allowed for an update on several international issues,” a said French presidential official, who asked not to be named.

Trump has strongly criticised Macron’s recognition of a Palestinian state at the UN.

But the two men are said to have a warm personal relationship, which has seen long muscular handshakes and the French leader inviting Trump to the reopening of the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris even before he was inaugurated for his second mandate.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

THE tragic loss of civilian lives in explosions in KP’s Tirah valley highlights the need for greater transparency...
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...