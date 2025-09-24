E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Mansehra admin plans to seal businesses run by Afghans

A Correspondent Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:24am

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Tuesday decided to verbally warn Afghan refugees running businesses to return to their homeland or have their outlets sealed.

“The government has decided not to extend your stay in the country, and the deadline for voluntary repatriation expired on August 31. You should comply with orders and leave for your homeland; otherwise, you will face action as illegal foreigners,” additional deputy commissioner Usman Ali Jadoon told a meeting attended by representatives of the Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, law enforcement agencies, and other relevant departments.

The meeting resolved to approach Afghan traders and shopkeepers at their workplaces and warn them verbally in the first stage. If they failed to comply, their shops and businesses would be sealed.

“Following the expiry of the deadline, Afghan nationals cannot stay any longer, and the departments concerned will ensure their repatriation,” Mr Jadoon said.

Mohammad Ali, the district administrator for Afghan refugees, said around 2,800 Afghan families were settled in the district’s Barari, Khali, and Ichrian camps.

“We have suspended all facilities provided to refugees at these camps, except schools,” he said, adding the government plans to close all camps by October this year after completion of the current academic session.

“So far, 110 Afghan families have repatriated, and the process is still underway,” he said.

He added his department has been facilitating early repatriation and urged Afghan refugees to comply with the government’s clear directives.

TWO COUSINS DROWN: Two cousins, who had come from Karachi to meet their grandparents, drowned in the Bothkhatta stream in Kanat Khaki here on Friday.

“Our teams, after hectic efforts of several hours, fished out the bodies of two young boys,” district emergency officer Abrar Ali told reporters.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ibrahim, 16, and his cousin Husnain, 14.

“We have started an investigation to ascertain how both cousins drowned or if any mishap was involved in their deaths,” Khaki SHO Saad Khan said.

He added postmortem examinations could also be conducted if the family allowed.

Sources said investigators were examining how both cousins met the same fate and whether negligence or any other factor was involved.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

