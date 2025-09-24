Preventive measures against dengue emphasised

LOWER DIR: Health and population welfare officials at a workshop here on Tuesday underlined the need for community-based awareness and preventive measures to check the spread of dengue fever in the district.

The one-day training programme, held at the district population welfare office, aimed to equip family welfare assistants with knowledge and skills to mobilise local communities against the mosquito-borne disease.

District health officer Niaz Mohammad Afridi, who chaired the session, said dengue remained a persistent public health challenge in Pakistan and could only be contained through coordinated efforts at community level.

He said that eliminating mosquito breeding sites, ensuring environmental cleanliness and promoting preventive practices were more effective than relying solely on clinical treatment.

District entomologist Abdul Waris briefed participants on the transmission patterns, symptoms and treatment of dengue.

He noted that September and October were the most critical months for outbreaks in the region, and urged vigilance during this period.

District population welfare officer Kinan Pasha said family welfare assistants could play a crucial role in awareness campaigns through hujra and corner meetings, which he described as effective forums for educating people on dengue prevention.

The workshop concluded with a pledge by participants to step up community mobilisation, improve hygiene practices and implement joint interventions against dengue fever in the district.

KILLED: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident at Barori Chowk in the jurisdiction of Chakdara police station here on Tuesday.

The accident involved a coaster, a motorcycle and a car.

Police and hospital sources said that Imran, a 40-year-old resident of Bagh Dushkhel, who drove the car, died on the spot.

They said motorcyclist Tahirullah, 38, a resident of Badwan Bala, sustained serious injuries. He was referred to a Swat hospital.

Abdul Akbar, brother of the deceased, named a coaster driver, Zarbaz Khan and motorcyclist Tahirullah in the case under sections 279-320-427 PPC while registering an FIR with the Chakdara police station.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025