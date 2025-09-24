E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Govt to sign financing facility agreement today for reducing power sector’s circular debt

Tahir Sherani Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 12:07am

The government is set to hold a signing ceremony today for a financing facility agreement to reduce the circular debt in the power sector, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

A letter from the Central Power Purchasing Agency to all banks and power sector entities invited their chief executive officers and heads to attend the event.

It said the event will be held at the PMO and PM Shehbaz Sharif will also virtually address the event as he is currently in New York for the UN General Assembly session.

Pakistan’s debt burden has become the defining constraint of its fiscal and economic future. According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the total government debt (excluding the International Monetary Fund) increased from Rs69 trillion in June 2024 to Rs78tr by June 2025.

The public debt (including the IMF debt) increased to Rs80.5tr from Rs71.2tr in June 2024. Both the numbers understate the full level of the government’s indebtedness.

Developments suggest that the government is negotiating with banks to borrow Rs1.2tr to settle the power sector’s circular debt.

It was planned to borrow Rs1.275tr from banks as the government is willing to settle a portion of the circular debt, which has surged to Rs2.3tr.

What is strange is that this loan will be repaid over six years through a Debt Service Surcharge (DSS) included in the electricity bills.

Initially, the banks were hesitant to meet the government’s request to lend money at a lower rate than the policy rate, but eventually, 18 commercial banks agreed to do so. The loan will be repaid over a six-year period.

“The government has been borrowing less than the maturity amount of treasury bills during FY25, which has substantially increased the outstanding amount. This new borrowing could address this accumulation,” said a banker.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Elite pact

Elite pact

Arifa Noor
Domestically, the Pak-Saudi pact is being viewed exactly the same way as some past moments.

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...