Video shows drones flying above Gaza aid flotilla

Drones have been spotted above ships of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla for a second consecutive night, according to footage posted on Instagram and verified by Al Jazeera.

The footage shows the lights of drones in the night sky above the Deir Yassin, one of the Tunisian vessels taking part in the mission to deliver humanitarian aid to the famine-struck Gaza Strip.

On Sunday night, flotilla organisers said multiple drones had been observed following the fleet, raising concerns for the safety of those on board.