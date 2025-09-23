E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Hanif Mohammad Trophy final round starts

Agencies Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: Lahore Blues’ Umar Siddiq and Sabit Ali of Larkana struck centuries while Hyderabad’s Jawad Ali and Mohammad Asghar of Karachi Blues claimed six-wicket hauls as the final round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy started in four cities of the country on Monday.

In Group ‘A’, Lahore Blues romped to 445-9 in 89.2 overs at close of play against Quetta at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan.

Umar struck a 147-ball 130 hitting 17 fours and three sixes, while Imran Butt (69), Mohammad Saleem (60) and Khawaja Mohammad Abdullah (50) recorded useful half-centuries.

Jawad ran through the Faisalabad batting as the Hyderabad bowler returned figures of 6-83 in 25.4 overs to dismiss them for 169 in 60.4 overs in another Group ‘A’ clash at the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur.

In reply, Hyderabad finished the day with 41-1 in 23 overs.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, Karachi Whites posted 284-5 in 88 overs against Azad Jammu and Kashmir at stumps courtesy half-centuries from Mohammad Taha (91 not out) and Saad Baig (85). The duo came together at 13-1 and stitched a 145-run stand.

In Group ‘B’ action, Larkana’s Sabit Ali struck an unbeaten 140 off 206 balls with the help of 15 fours and one six to help his team post 327-7 in 90 overs against Multan at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. Ghulam Raza (69), batting at number seven, and opening batter Malhar Rasool (54) struck half-centuries.

Karachi Blues finished the opening day with an 11-run first-innings lead over Rawalpindi at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

Karachi Blues cruised to 195-2 in 38 overs with Abdullah Fazal scoring a 98-ball 97 while Omair Bin Yousuf made 52 not out. Mubasir Khan took two wickets.

Earlier, Karachi Blues’ Mohammad Asghar picked up 6-68 in 20.2 overs to dismiss Rawalpindi for 184 in 56.2 overs. Yasir Khan top-scored with 66 off 112 balls hitting six fours and one six.

At the SBP Sports Complex in Karachi, Federally Administered Tribal Areas scored 288-6 in 90 overs with crucial half-centuries from Rehan Afridi (68 not out) Mohammad Touqeer (58) and Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (57).

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Polio mountain
23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

THE world’s battle against polio is stuck on a glass mountain. After 37 years and $22bn, the Independent ...
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...