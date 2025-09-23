Hanif Mohammad Trophy final round starts

LAHORE: Lahore Blues’ Umar Siddiq and Sabit Ali of Larkana struck centuries while Hyderabad’s Jawad Ali and Mohammad Asghar of Karachi Blues claimed six-wicket hauls as the final round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy started in four cities of the country on Monday.

In Group ‘A’, Lahore Blues romped to 445-9 in 89.2 overs at close of play against Quetta at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan.

Umar struck a 147-ball 130 hitting 17 fours and three sixes, while Imran Butt (69), Mohammad Saleem (60) and Khawaja Mohammad Abdullah (50) recorded useful half-centuries.

Jawad ran through the Faisalabad batting as the Hyderabad bowler returned figures of 6-83 in 25.4 overs to dismiss them for 169 in 60.4 overs in another Group ‘A’ clash at the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur.

In reply, Hyderabad finished the day with 41-1 in 23 overs.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, Karachi Whites posted 284-5 in 88 overs against Azad Jammu and Kashmir at stumps courtesy half-centuries from Mohammad Taha (91 not out) and Saad Baig (85). The duo came together at 13-1 and stitched a 145-run stand.

In Group ‘B’ action, Larkana’s Sabit Ali struck an unbeaten 140 off 206 balls with the help of 15 fours and one six to help his team post 327-7 in 90 overs against Multan at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. Ghulam Raza (69), batting at number seven, and opening batter Malhar Rasool (54) struck half-centuries.

Karachi Blues finished the opening day with an 11-run first-innings lead over Rawalpindi at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

Karachi Blues cruised to 195-2 in 38 overs with Abdullah Fazal scoring a 98-ball 97 while Omair Bin Yousuf made 52 not out. Mubasir Khan took two wickets.

Earlier, Karachi Blues’ Mohammad Asghar picked up 6-68 in 20.2 overs to dismiss Rawalpindi for 184 in 56.2 overs. Yasir Khan top-scored with 66 off 112 balls hitting six fours and one six.

At the SBP Sports Complex in Karachi, Federally Administered Tribal Areas scored 288-6 in 90 overs with crucial half-centuries from Rehan Afridi (68 not out) Mohammad Touqeer (58) and Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (57).

