Evenepoel wins third straight time-trial at road cycling worlds

KIGALI: Imperious Belgian Remco Evenepoel claimed a third consecutive time-trial title at the Road Cycling World Championships in Rwanda on Sunday, as Tadej Pogacar agonisingly missed out on a medal by less than two seconds.

Despite starting the 40.6km race against the clock two and a half minutes after Pogacar, Even­epoel overtook the fading Tour de France winner in the closing stages to secure a dominant victory.

Australia’s Jay Vine took silver at 1min 14sec with Belgian Ilan Van Wilder snatching third at 2min 36sec, just 1.6sec faster than Pogacar.

For Evenepoel this was further confirmation that he is the best time-trial racer of his generation.

He won the 2023 time-trial in Glasgow and defended it in Zurich a year later, having also won the road race world title in Australia in 2022.

The 25-year-old’s latest success came a year after pulling off a spectacular double at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, winning both the road race and the time-trial.

He will be aiming to emulate that achievement in next Sunday’s 267km road race, where Pogacar is the hot favourite. Only two men have ever won more than three world time-trial titles, with German Tony Martin and Swiss Fabian Cancellara having both claimed four.

Evenepoel was last down the ramp in Kigali and set off quickly, opening up a 45-second lead already at the first time check.

In stark contrast, Pogacar appeared laboured and despite the shock of being overtaken by Evenepoel, he congratulated the winner with grace at the finish line.

Earlier on Sunday, Marlen Reusser made a golden breakthrough as she claimed the women’s time-trial title having previously endured a series of individual near misses in major championships.

Reusser, a qualified doctor, dominated the race on a course with several steep climbs, including the cobbled Kimihurura hill, which proved torturous for the less experienced riders.

The Swiss rider beat Dutch pair Anna van der Breggen, 52 seconds back, and Demi Vollering, 1min 05sec behind, into the silver and bronze places.

