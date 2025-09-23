US envoy, railway minister discuss cooperation

RAWALPINDI: The US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker called on Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi at the Ministry of Railways and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and the development initiatives of Pakistan Railways.

During the meeting, Ms Baker was briefed on Pakistan Railways’ strategic projects and its role in enhancing regional connectivity.

The two sides also discussed partnership opportunities, investment prospects, and the creation of new employment avenues.

The railways minister highlighted that the ongoing projects of Pakistan Railways would attract fresh investments and generate substantial employment opportunities.

He added that partnership in the railway sector would further strengthen Pakistan-US relations.

Federal Minister Abbasi apprised Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker that all developmental measures in Pakistan Railways are being carried out under the vision of the prime minister.

These measures include the initiation of a modern digitisation process, agreements with waste management companies, effective cleanliness drives at railway stations, the establishment of executive CIP lounges, modern waiting areas, escalators, and advanced monitoring systems at major stations.

Furthermore, free Wi-Fi services are being provided at 40 major railway stations across the country.

Chargé d’Affaires appreciated the strategic importance of Pakistan Railways and agreed that the success of railway projects

would not only strengthen Pakistan’s economy but also enhance regional connectivity.

She also lauded the reform initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Railways and expressed keen interest in further cooperation.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025