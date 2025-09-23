Maryam visits Bahawalnagar to assess flood situation

BAHAWALNAGAR/SAHIWAL: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz paid a visit to Bahawalnagar on Monday to assess the flood situation and met flood victims living in a flood relief camp set up at the Technical College.

After distributing gifts among the flood relief camp’s residents, she went to the sewing and embroidery camp set up there and inquired after the baby who was born there and his mother.

Strict security measures were taken for the CM’s arrival and she went from the helipad to the technical centre in a convoy where the district administration, including the commissioner and Bahawalpur RPO, gave her a briefing on the flood damage and rehabilitation activities.

Ms Nawaz was informed that more than 100,000 people in 26 union councils of Bahawalnagar were affected by the floods. According to the briefing, 20 flood relief camps, health counters and clinic-on-wheels were serving the flood victims. More than 40,000 flood victims had been provided with health facilities and 15,795 ration bags of 10 kilogrammes each, 1,198 silage packets and 399 tonnes of straw for cattle had been provided in flood-affected areas. As many as 3.7m animals had also been vaccinated against foot-and-mouth disease.

Although the administration had kept silent about the CM’s visit, rumours of her arrival had been circulating for several days.

As the news of her visit spread, scores of flood affected women gathered outside the relief camp to meet her hours before her arrival. However, the women were forced to leave by the authorities, prompting them to protest against the administration. The flood victims said that only ‘select’ flood victims were allowed to meet with the CM. They claimed that they were visiting the flood relief camp from far away areas every day to seek assistance, but did not get even a single meal. They claimed that they wanted to alert the CM about their difficulties but the authorities abused and harassed them and pushed them away.

There are reports of baton charge of the flood-affected women and injuries when they insisted on meeting the CM. Multiple videos have gone viral on social media showing the flood victims, who came to meet the CM, being shoved and assaulted by the police with batons.

Meanwhile, a new revenue report issued by the DC office said that the almost 100,000 acres of agricultural land in 143 villages along Bahawalnagar’s 160km long river belt had been affected by the floods. Furthermore, thousands of dwellings and people’s livelihoods had been impacted as more areas continue to being affected due to river erosion. The flood victims as well as the farmers’ organisations had high hopes that the CM would announce a major relief package for them along with steps for their rehabilitation. However, the flood victims were disappointed when no such package was announced during her visit to Bahawalnagar.

Former district president of Kisan Board and current vice president of Kisan Board Punjab Mian Nazir Chakoka, said while talking to Dawn, let alone a relief package for farmers, the CM did not even mention agriculture or farmers during her visit.

In Sahiwal, addressing a gathering at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium, the CM claimed that the government’s evacuation of 2.5m people and 2m livestock ahead of the recent floods.

She launched inaugurated 16 e-buses in first phase to operate on five major routes connecting Sahiwal to Harappa, Yousafwala, Kamir, Noor Shah, and Mai Wali Maseet, offering free rides to students, women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Other commuters will pay only Rs20 as fare for any destination. The CM announced the e-buses would have and having free WiFi and CCTV cameras in women compartment to watch any incident of harassment.

Arriving from Bahawalnagar by helicopter, she landed at Mall Mandi and rode one of the buses from Azadi Chowk to Mall Mandi.

At many places PML-N workers threw rose petals on her electric bus. She announced that Sahiwal division would get 62 e-buses while Sahiwal district alone would get 30. She also announced that the Cath Lab at Sahiwal Teaching Hospital would become operational the next day, fulfilling her earlier promise of formation of a Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology.

Before the arrival of CM, the city was cleaned, especially those roads were where she had to travel in the bus.

It is learnt before her arrival all public and private schools were ordered to close at 11:30am so that there would be no traffic congestion upon her arrival. The venue was packed with PML-N leaders, workers, Suthera Punjab workers and students.

The e-buses will run on designated routes, including Arifwala Bypass to Mai Di Maseet (22.6km), KFC Bypass to Noor Shah (27.8km), General Bus Stand via Railway Road to Harappa City (24km), Admore Pump, Farid Town to Yousafwala (15.3km) and General Bus Stand to Kamir (27km).

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025