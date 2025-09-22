E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Protest walkouts expected at UNGA as world leaders to focus on Palestine

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 12:28pm

More than 140 world leaders will descend on New York this week for the annual United Nations General Assembly summit, which will be dominated by the question of the future of the Palestinians, AFP notes.

One world leader who will miss the gathering is Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian president, who Washington denied a visa to attend, along with his officials.

That earned a rebuke from the UNGA, which will be the focus of world leaders’ speeches and the inevitable protest walkouts this week.

The GA voted 145 to five to exceptionally allow Abbas to speak via video link.

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
