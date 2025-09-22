Eyesight screening

MANY bright children in government primary schools fall behind in studies not due to a lack of intelligence, but due to poor vision, especially undiagnosed long-sight issues. These children often sit at the back of classrooms and struggle to read the blackboard. Due to shyness or lack of awareness, they do not report the issue, and parents seldom notice.

Back in 2007, a successful initiative was launched in Naushahro Feroze by the then assistant commissioner which involved screening thousands of students. About 30 per cent of the students screened needed glasses. With support from local philanthropists, over 800 children were given spectacles. However, the effort faded as soon as the official was transferred, proving that such interventions cannot rely on individuals or short-term charity.

The government should institutionalise annual vision screening for all new primary school admissions. Eye specialists and technicians are already available in government hospitals, which means that such an initiative would incur little to no extra cost. A simple eye test could prevent learning setbacks and boost academic performance for thousands of students.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Memon

Naushahro Feroze

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025