Youth killed, two injured in car-truck collision

GUJRAT: A youth was killed and two others seriously injured when their speeding car rammed into a truck near Chak Peerana along GT road, Kharian, on Sunday.

Rescue officials said three friends were on board a car that hit a truck as a result of which 20-year-old youth Hassan Nasir of Kharian cantonment died on the spot.

The other two injured youth were identified as Murtaza and Azaan, both aged around 18 years, and residents of Kharian cantonment.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and retrieved the injured and the body of the deceased from the car wreckage.

The deceased and the injured were shifted to the hospital by the rescue officials whereas both the vehicles were also removed from the scene to restore traffic on the national highway.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025