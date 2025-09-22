PTI govt sets new records of corruption: JI

LOWER DIR: The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (north) emir and former provincial minister Inayatullah Khan has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government, stating although it came to power with promise to eliminate corruption, massive scams involving billions of rupees are now surfacing in various departments on a daily basis.

Speaking at a position-holders convention at Jamia Tafheemul Quran, Timer refugee camp No 2, in Timergara here on Sunday as chief guest, he said the deteriorating law and order situation in the province had exposed the government’s complete failure to establish its writ. “Incidents of extortion and targeted killings have created widespread fear and unrest among the people, but the government remains a silent spectator,” he remarked.

The event was also addressed by the JI district emir and former MNA Maulana Asadullah, head of the institution Maulana Shah Hussain and others. On the occasion, shields and prizes were distributed among the position-holder students.

Mr Inayatullah strongly criticised the provincial government’s move to privatise public assets, including 1,500 schools, 51 colleges and 78 hospitals. He said the JI would resist the policy and urged students, lawyers, political parties and the public to unite to challenge the decision in courts, as provision of health and education was a constitutional responsibility of the state.

Says deteriorating law & order situation reflects govt ‘failure’ to establish its writ

He alleged that the PTI government had set new records of corruption, pointing out that out of 14,000 development schemes, 8,000 were dubious while 4,000 were substandard. He claimed that embezzlement of Rs38 billion in the energy department and Rs40 billion in Kohistan projects had been unearthed, but no action had been taken so far.

He also announced that thousands of people, including men and women from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would participate in the JI’s congregation being organised in Lahore on November 21, 22 and 23.

The JI leader stressed that religious seminaries were sources of enlightenment and their graduates should not use pulpits to spread hatred but to promote unity among the Ummah. He warned against attempts by some elements to divide people on sectarian lines. Along with religious education, he said, acquisition of modern sciences and technology was also crucial. Referring to Israel’s use of advanced technology against Iran and other Muslim countries, he said in the Holy Quran there was clear direction for the Muslims to be always prepared against their enemies.

He also welcomed the recently signed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence agreement.

JUI-F SHURA MEETING:Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI) Dir Lower chapter has decided to hold Khatm-i-Nabuwwat conferences across the district and rejected the provincial government’s decision to privatise educational institutions and health facilities.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the district shura held at Markaz JUI Timergara under the chairmanship of district chief Sirajuddin and supervision of general secretary Maulana Mohammad Huzaifa. The meeting was attended by office-bearers and shura members from all tehsils, while JUI provincial deputy general secretary Maulana Mohammad Rahim Haqqani and provincial coordinator Qazi Ayazuddin were also present.

After the meeting, Mr Sirajuddin told media persons that the provincial government had failed on all fronts. He said the law-and-order situation was deteriorating, and no major project had been approved during the past decade.

He claimed that in the name of beautification, main roads of the district headquarters had been turned into ruins, while Timergara Medical College and Koto Hydel Power Project could not be completed even after 12 years.

The shura resolved that the party would be at the forefront of any peace march or rally wherein all political parties would be participating for restoration of durable peace in the region..

Mr Sirajuddin said JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was a symbol of moderate politics in the country, adding, the recently signed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence agreement was a welcome development.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025