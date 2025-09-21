E-Paper | September 21, 2025

One of four ‘cops’ held in Rs4m kidnap case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:38am

LAHORE: Harbanspura police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a ‘constable’ for his alleged involvement in the abduction of a citizen and extortion of Rs4 million four days ago.

Muhammad Nadeem of Medical Housing Scheme was abducted from Canal Road by four policemen in Harbanspura on Sept 17.

The policemen signalled Nadeem to stop, entered his car, blindfolded him, and drove him to the Jandyala graveyard. The policemen first hurled threats of dire consequence and demanded Rs100 million as ransom.

Nadeem handed over Rs1.5 million that was already in his car and contacted his friend Ali Raza, who brought an additional Rs2.5m. The total ransom of Rs4 million was paid to the suspects. The policemen left the citizen outside a private school near Ring Road and fled the scene.

Harbanspura police registered a kidnap for ransom case against four unidentified persons on the complaint of Nadeem.

Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operation Faisal Kamran took notice of the incident and constituted a special team led by Cantonment division Superintendent of Police (SP) Qazi Ali Raza.

The police team conducted the investigation and identified three policemen involved in the case including constables Farooqul Hassan, Shahid and Asif while efforts were being made to identify the fourth person.

The police team conducted the raid and arrested one of the constables Farooq, who was deputed in police lines. The police team was carrying raids to arrest other constables including Shahid and Asif and to identify the fourth suspect.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...
Justices vs IHC
21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

THE judiciary’s decline will be underwritten by the apathy of those it depends on to fight vigorously for its...
Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...