One of four ‘cops’ held in Rs4m kidnap case

LAHORE: Harbanspura police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a ‘constable’ for his alleged involvement in the abduction of a citizen and extortion of Rs4 million four days ago.

Muhammad Nadeem of Medical Housing Scheme was abducted from Canal Road by four policemen in Harbanspura on Sept 17.

The policemen signalled Nadeem to stop, entered his car, blindfolded him, and drove him to the Jandyala graveyard. The policemen first hurled threats of dire consequence and demanded Rs100 million as ransom.

Nadeem handed over Rs1.5 million that was already in his car and contacted his friend Ali Raza, who brought an additional Rs2.5m. The total ransom of Rs4 million was paid to the suspects. The policemen left the citizen outside a private school near Ring Road and fled the scene.

Harbanspura police registered a kidnap for ransom case against four unidentified persons on the complaint of Nadeem.

Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operation Faisal Kamran took notice of the incident and constituted a special team led by Cantonment division Superintendent of Police (SP) Qazi Ali Raza.

The police team conducted the investigation and identified three policemen involved in the case including constables Farooqul Hassan, Shahid and Asif while efforts were being made to identify the fourth person.

The police team conducted the raid and arrested one of the constables Farooq, who was deputed in police lines. The police team was carrying raids to arrest other constables including Shahid and Asif and to identify the fourth suspect.

