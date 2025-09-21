Gohar hails defence pact with Saudia

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan says Pakistan’s defence agreement with Saudi Arabia is “pleasing as we are in favour of such a foreign policy which goes in right direction”.

Talking to the media during his visit to flood-hit areas at Jhang on Saturday, he said every Pakistani wanted to strengthen Saudi defence and security of holy mosques.

He said Pakistan’s defence was in strong hands as it had already proven its resilience by defeating India.

He urged the Punjab government and PDMA to reach out to flood-hit people as early as possible. He said this was not the time for politics, it was the time to rehabilitate the affected and restore agriculture as it was the most important for the country.

He said that Sri Lanka faced destruction after its agriculture sector was ignored by the Sri Lankan government. He urged the federal and provincial governments to ensure balanced relief and rehabilitation measures in Punjab as his party’s government did in recent flood in KPK.

He said every PTI parliamentarian was busy in helping the flood affectees in KP. He said small farmers were the backbone of the national economy. He called upon the Punjab government to write off their loans, provide interest-free financing, and raise the proposed compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre, which he termed inadequate, particularly for severely affected districts like Jhang.

Barrister Gohar also demanded that the government to waive school fees for children of flood victims and grant concessions in electricity bills. He urged Punjab to match the compensation India is offering to its flood-hit farmers, ensuring fair treatment for local cultivators.

When he arrived Jhang at the Gojra Motorway Interchange, he was received by MNA Sahibzada Ameer Sultan, MPA Rana Shahbaz Ahmad, party leaders and scores of workers.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025