Ajoka to present latest production from 25th

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:38am

LAHORE: Ajoka Theatre, in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council, is set to present its latest thought-provoking production “Yeh Aurtain Kahan Gaeen”, the final presentation of the Alhamra-Ajoka Theatre Workshop 2025.

Conceived, developed, and performed by the workshop participants, the play offers an amusing yet bizarre exploration of a crucial question: What would the world look like if women were to suddenly disappear?

Set against the backdrop of an archaic patriarchal social system, the play raises satirical questions about a world where men dominate earning, deciding, judging, and imposing while women are often dismissed as burdens or obstacles. With no wives, daughters, or girlfriends in sight, the imagined male-only world exposes its own absurdities and contradictions.

The production is the outcome of a two-month intensive training programme, led by Ajoka’s celebrated playwright and director Shahid Nadeem, with chief trainer Naseem Abbas and deputy trainer Dildar Mustafa guiding the young participants. Despite being first-time performers, the cast of enthusiastic students delivers with passion and remarkable commitment, proving the immense potential of youth-led theatre.

Ajoka’s Executive Director Shahid Nadeem, while sharing his thoughts on the production, said: “This play is not just a satire on patriarchy, it is also a celebration of the courage, creativity, and commitment of our young theatre students. Their energy and ideas reassure us that theatre will continue to be a powerful medium for social awareness and change in Pakistan.”

The performances will take place on Sept 25 and 26 at the Alhamra Hall 2 at Mall Road, Lahore, and entry will be free for the public.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

