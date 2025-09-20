UK uses ‘dark web portal’ to recruit spies

LONDON: The United Kingdom’s foreign intelligence service MI6 launched a “dark web portal” on Friday to try to recruit spies in Russia and around the world by offering them a secure communication channel.

The “Silent Courier” portal lets anyone with access to sensitive information relating to terrorism or hostile intelligence activity to securely contact the UK, the agency said.

Instructions on accessing the portal are available on the verified YouTube channel of the Secret Intelligence Service, better known as MI6.

“Our virtual door is open to you,” outgoing MI6 chief Richard Moore said to potential spies as he launched the portal.

The intelligence agency, which achieved global fame through Ian Fleming’s fictional agent James Bond, advised users to utilise the secure Tor browser to access the dark web, and to use devices and email accounts not linked to themselves so as not to rouse suspicions.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025