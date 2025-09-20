E-Paper | September 20, 2025

UK uses ‘dark web portal’ to recruit spies

AFP Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 05:58am

LONDON: The United Kingdom’s foreign intelligence service MI6 launched a “dark web portal” on Friday to try to recruit spies in Russia and around the world by offering them a secure communication channel.

The “Silent Courier” portal lets anyone with access to sensitive information relating to terrorism or hostile intelligence activity to securely contact the UK, the agency said.

Instructions on accessing the portal are available on the verified YouTube channel of the Secret Intelligence Service, better known as MI6.

“Our virtual door is open to you,” outgoing MI6 chief Richard Moore said to potential spies as he launched the portal.

The intelligence agency, which achieved global fame through Ian Fleming’s fictional agent James Bond, advised users to utilise the secure Tor browser to access the dark web, and to use devices and email accounts not linked to themselves so as not to rouse suspicions.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional security
20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

THE Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, is making an impact far beyond...
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...
Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...