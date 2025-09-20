E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Sri Lankan keeper jailed in first elephant trafficking case

AFP Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 05:58am

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s High Court sentenced an elephant keeper to 15 years in prison on Friday, in a landmark case involving trafficking of wildlife protected by strict environmental laws.

The three-judge court in Colombo found Niraj Roshan guilty on two counts of keeping a stolen baby elephant and falsifying records to show he had obtained it legitimately.

The verdict, which includes a fine equivalent to $68,600 and the elephant’s confiscation, comes six years after the case first went to court.

“This is the first case of elephant trafficking filed in a Sri Lankan court,” a state prosecutor told the court, urging a deterrent sentence to discourage similar behaviour.

Seven other suspects were cleared during the course of the trial due to lack of evidence.

When the case was filed, wildlife experts estimated that about 40 baby elephants had been stolen from their herds over a decade, and sold for around $125,000 each.

The practice largely stopped when a new government took office in 2015 and launched a crackdown.

However, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served briefly as president from 2019, had several other elephant theft cases dropped.

But the charges against Roshan proceeded.

Rajapaksa himself kept two baby elephants at his official residence when he served in his elder brother’s administration from 2005 to 2015.

Among Sri Lanka’s super-rich, owning a baby elephant is considered the ultimate status symbol, and the animals were traditionally kept by aristocrats.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

