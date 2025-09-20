E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Treaty protecting world’s oceans to take effect in Jan

AFP Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 05:58am

UNITED NATIONS: A multinational treaty to protect vast expanses of the world’s oceans is finally set to become law in January, with environmentalists hailing its enactment on Friday as crucial to safeguarding the marine ecosystems.

The move by Morocco and Sierra Leone to join the UN treaty on the high seas clinched the threshold of 60 ratifications needed to enact it as international law.

The law aims to protect biodiverse areas in waters worldwide that lie in waters beyond countries’ exclusive economic zones.

Teeming with plant and animal life, the oceans are responsible for creating half of the globe’s oxygen supply and are vital to combatting climate change, conservationists say.

But those same waters are threatened by pollution and overfishing. They also face growing challenges from deep-sea mining, with an emerging industry plumbing previously untouched seabeds for commodities including nickel, cobalt and copper.

“Covering more than two-thirds of the ocean, the agreement sets binding rules to conserve and sustainably use marine biodiversity,” United Nati­ons Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

The law aims to protect international waters that make up around 60 percent of the oceans. Until now, only one percent of high seas waters have had such legal safeguards.

Fragile marine areas

Environmentalists say marine ecosystems in the high seas must be protected because they are sources of oxygen and limit global warming by absorbing a significant portion of carbon dioxide emitted through human activities.

Once the treaty becomes law, a decision-making body will have to work with a patchwork of regional and global organizations already overseeing different aspects of the oceans.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional security
20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

THE Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, is making an impact far beyond...
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...
Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...