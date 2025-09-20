E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Reference in SJC seeks removal of IHC judge

Malik Asad Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: A reference has been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) seeking removal of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Judge Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan over various allegations including delaying justice.

The reference, submitted by Advocate Mohammad Waqas Malik of the Supreme Court, levels several serious charges against the judge.

The primary allegations include that Justice Ishaq exhibited bias against the complainant during court proceedings. The reference cites an order from April 2024 in which the judge allegedly made disparaging remarks against Advocate Malik, admitting to holding a “shadow of ill-will” before recusing himself from the case.

A major charge is the “inordinate delay” in pronouncing a judgement. The reference claims that in a case concerning fundamental rights Marya Fiaz v. Director Excise & Taxation, Justice Ishaq reserved judgement in 2021 but only announced it after a three-year delay, causing grave prejudice to the litigants.

A connected public interest case concerning “cut and weld” vehicles was also allegedly delayed before being transferred to another bench. Other allegations include obstructing the smooth functioning of the IHC by creating factions, colluding with a group of lawyers to challenge the IHC chief justice and the 26th Constitutional Amendment, and allowing the sensationalised live transmission of sensitive blasphemy proceedings.

The reference prays the SJC to recommend his removal from office to uphold constitutional accountability and public trust in the judiciary.

The Supreme Judicial Council, constituted under Article 209 of the Constitution, is the only body empowered to inquire into the conduct of superior court judges.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

