Advice: Respect: more than just a word

It’s no wonder that the world you are growing up in is changing so fast. Everything now seems to revolve around social media, “trends,” “likes,” “followers” and who’s posting what! People get an impression of each other not by their character, but by the number of their followers, irrespective of whether the content is good or bad.

However, sadly, this chaotic life is slowly kicking out something very important from our lives — our ethics and morals. No matter what trend you follow, if you’re not morally strong and ethically grounded, you won’t become the kind of person who is truly appreciated. That’s where respect comes in. Respect is the foundation of who we are. Without it, all the popularity and fame in the world feel empty and of no use.

We keep hearing the word “respect” everywhere — in school, at home, while watching a movie, or even in some random reel on social media. But when it comes to actually doing it in real life, not everyone really manages it. It’s not just about standing up when the teacher walks in or saying “please” and “thank you.” That’s just the very basic stuff. Real respect is much more than that; it’s in how you talk to people and how you treat them, even when no one’s watching you.

Respecting elders

The elders, whether in your family or those you see outside, have seen life in ways you can’t even imagine yet. Think about your grandparents, parents, teachers or even that old uncle living next door. All of them have seen struggles, ups and downs, and things no book can actually teach you.

Maybe they talk slowly, or maybe their stories feel too long for your fast world, but there is always wisdom hidden in every word. Sometimes it’s obvious, sometimes you only realise it later. Just give them your attention, look them in the eyes, and don’t cut them off in between. That’s the least respect they deserve.

Respect each other

Respect matters as much for friends, classmates and siblings. Respecting people your own age isn’t some big, complicated thing. It just means letting them talk, letting them share what’s on their mind without cutting them off or making fun of them.

We all mess up sometimes, say a word wrong, spell something wrong, or maybe stumble while reading. That’s when friends laugh — and it hurts!

Perhaps you or the other person won’t always say it, but inside, you (or they) feel embarrassed, like they’re not good enough. That’s not respect. It hits self-confidence.

Avoid direct comments; this is called respecting each other, no matter if there’s no age difference. Friendship grows stronger when respect is the base.

Respecting younger ones

I’ve noticed that youngsters are often quite rude to their younger siblings.

But everyone deserves respect, even children! You might think they’re “just kids,” but those moments stay with them. A harsh word, constantly ignoring them, or mocking their curiosity can make them feel unimportant.

On the other hand, by speaking kindly to them, being patient when they ask a thousand questions and treating them with care, they learn confidence, empathy and also how to treat others kindly.

If you don’t listen to them now, they may grow up not listening to you either and disrespecting you in return. Respect is a cycle: what you give is what you get back. Respecting younger ones is also about being a role model.

Give respect, get respect!

We keep hearing this phrase again and again: “Give respect, get respect.” And it’s true. People always notice how you treat them and they act the same way back.

You want people to listen to you? First, you should listen to them. You want kindness? Show kindness. It’s the same with respect. You can’t just demand it, you have to give it first.

It doesn’t matter if someone is older, younger, rich, poor, whatever religion, whatever background — respect is for everyone. The world already has too much hate and too many differences; respecting each other can actually hold people together.

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 20th, 2025