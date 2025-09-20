E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Cook-it-yourself: Mug Cookie Pudding

Muhammad Umar Shaheen Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 06:01am

Mug cakes are some of the easiest things to make whenever you’re in a pinch or hungry for a midnight snack. However, this recipe adds a twist to the classic mug cake, turning it into a mug cookie that you can easily make using pantry staples available at home.

In just a few minutes, you can enjoy a delicious mug cookie pudding without needing anyone’s help or making a mess.

It makes one portion, and all you need is a microwave-safe mug and a spoon.

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp unsalted butter (melted)

• 4 tsp brown sugar

• 1 tbsp granulated sugar

• ¼ tsp vanilla extract

• Pinch of salt

• 1 egg yolk

• 3 tbsp flour

• 2 tbsp chocolate chips

Method:

Microwave the butter in a bowl for about 20-30 seconds, or until melted.

To separate the egg yolks from the whites, crack the egg into a bowl, grease your hand with oil/butter, and then you will be able to pick it up easily.

In a microwave-safe mug, stir in the sugar, vanilla and salt until combined.

Add the egg yolk and mix until smooth.

Add the flour and butter, mix until you get a soft dough-like batter.

Fold in most of the chocolate chips and top with the rest.

Microwave for 40-60 seconds (depending on your microwave), or until soft and golden.

Let it cool.

The top should be set and the inside soft, like pudding.

Enjoy it with ice cream or chocolate syrup.

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 20th, 2025

