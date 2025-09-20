E-Paper | September 20, 2025

The weekly weird

Vehicles as Romeo and Juliet!

In Estonia, theatre group Kinoteater staged a unique version of Romeo and Juliet using construction vehicles instead of actors, performed in a limestone quarry.

Titled Romula ja Julia, the nearly wordless show told Shakespeare’s love story through the movements of trucks, excavators, buses and even a red Ford pickup playing Juliet. Romeo was represented by a rally truck, while a duel between Tybalt and Mercutio was acted out by excavators clashing their buckets.

Directors said the play explored whether machines could express emotions like love and conflict. Audience members described it as unexpectedly touching and sincere. The production involved 10 drivers, mechanics and pyrotechnics to bring the unusual cast to life.

Scientists create self-cleaning glass

Researchers at Zhejiang University, China, have developed ultra-thin transparent glass that can clean itself using built-in electrodes to generate an electric field.

The technology removes up to 98% of dust and particles in seconds without water or chemicals. It also prevents new build-up by repelling airborne particles, cutting dust accumulation by up to 90%.

Only 0.62 mm thick and highly transparent, the glass could be used in solar panels, car windshields, greenhouses and skyscraper windows. Scientists say it offers a low-cost, efficient way to maintain clear surfaces in even the harshest environments.

Seoul tests holographic police to deter crime

In Seoul, police are testing life-size holographic officers to make public spaces feel safer and discourage crime. Every evening in Judong No. 3 Park, a 170 cm hologram of a uniformed officer appears, reminding people that emergencies are monitored and cameras are active.

Developed by tech company Hologrammica, the project has shown results: crime in the park dropped by about 22% since installation. Police say the hologram cannot arrest anyone, but works as a psychological deterrent.

Public reaction has been mixed. While authorities see it as a smart security tool, many online compared it to a “ghost policeman” or a modern scarecrow, joking that it might scare people more than criminals.

China shovels down mountains to build a new expressway

In Guizhou Province, China, engineers built the Lu’an Expressway by slicing off mountain faces instead of drilling tunnels or building around them. Videos of the project, which connects to the upcoming Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, have gone viral and stirred debate.

Supporters praise the bold engineering in a region where 92% of the land is mountains and cliffs, making travel difficult. Critics, however, say the approach has caused unnecessary environmental damage and that less extreme options could have been used.

