ANP seeks arrest of activists’ killers

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has expressed concern over delay in the arrest of the killers of its activists in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a gathering of workers in Bacha Khan Markaz here on Thursday, ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain condemned government for its failure to arrest the killers of Maulana Khanzeb of Bajuar and Jafar Khan of Swat, calling it a criminal silence on the part of state.

He said that authorities did not take action to bring killers of ANP workers to justice. He said that killers of Maulana Khanzeb and Jafar Khan should be arrested and brought to justice at the earliest.

Mr Hussain said that it was responsibility of state to ensure justice and protect its citizens without any discrimination. He reiterated ANP’s commitment to fighting for justice and the rights of its workers and supporters.

He also discussed those issues in detail with a delegation from Bajaur, led by Gul Afzal, Shah Nasir Khan and MPA Nisar Baz. He discussed with the delegation current situation in Bajaur including efforts for relief and rehabilitation of the people affected by recent unrest and floods.

Mr Hussain stressed the need for immediate compensation and support for the affected families.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025