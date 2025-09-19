E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Foreign investment plunges

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:46am

KARACHI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) fell 22 per cent in the first two months of the current fiscal year, undermining government efforts to attract inflows through special initiatives.

According to State Bank data released on Thursday, FDI during July-Aug FY26 stood at $364m against $467m in the same period last year, a decline of $103m. In Aug alone, inflows dropped to $156m from $272m a year earlier, down 42.6pc.

Despite repeated policy drives, including the formation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the government has struggled to draw significant foreign investment. Successive administrations have faced similar challenges.

“The cost of doing business is too high, while the taxation system is complicated and constantly changing,” said Aamir Aziz, a textile exporter. He added that persistent uncertainty in utility supplies and tax policy deters foreign investors.

Mr Aziz argued that unless conditions improve, both foreign and local investors will remain cautious. “Many industrialists prefer to invest in countries like Malaysia rather than expand in Pakistan,” he said.

SBP reserves

Meanwhile, the State Bank’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $21m in the week ending Sept 12, reaching $14.357bn. Total liquid reserves held by the country stood at $19.735bn, with commercial banks holding $5.378bn.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Floods and healthcare

Floods and healthcare

Zafar Mirza
Planning healthcare for flood-affected people requires not only medical services but also preventive, promotive and rehabilitative health services.

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...