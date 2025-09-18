Police arrest 19 ‘wanted’ IJT activists during PU rally

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday arrested 19 activists of the Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) from Punjab University’s new campus in different cases during a rally against high varsity fees.

As per varsity sources, the IJT activists were holding a rally, demanding lower fees and provision of facilities to the students on the PU’s new campus when they allegedly clashed with varsity guards.

The sources say that two of the guards were injured, when some IJT activists allegedly attacked the varsity’s security vehicle accompanying the rally.

They say that shortly after the clash, a Muslim Town police team reached the varsity and intercepted the IJT rally, when the activists were heading towards the VC’s office.

Things became heated when the police claimed to have identified some members of the rally who were “wanted in several criminal cases” and arrested them.

An official present at the scene claimed that around five to six “proclaimed offenders” in different cases were leading the rally.

After the police made arrests, the IJT tried to block the Canal Road in front of the university. However, the attempt was thwarted by the police.

A PU spokesperson claims that the rally was actually held for the reinstatement of some dismissed IJT activists, who were allegedly involved in various crimes.

He says the appeals of these expelled students have also been dismissed by the court.

He claims that the incumbent PU administration has stopped “extortion” by the IJT.

On the other hand, IJT Pakistan Nazim Hassan Bilal Hashmi claims that 50 members of the organisation were arrested during a ‘peaceful’ rally.

He says that peaceful protest is the right of every citizen of the country, alleging that the rally was attacked by the varsity guards and the police.

He demanded immediate release of the arrested IJT members and action against those responsible for the “attack”.

officials say that later in the night, a group of IJT activists attacked the PU Hostel No 1, remained there for some time, and chanted slogans.

meanwhile, in his statement on X, the Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Naeemur Rehman condemned the violence against students, police brutality and arrests at Punjab University.

He said that the students were holding a peaceful protest to resolve their issues. This is an educational institution, not a cantonment or a jail, he added.

He said that the Constitution allows students to raise their voices for the resolution of their problems.

The JI emir demanded that the arrested students should be released immediately.

“Those who try to suppress the IJT should know that those who tried to erase Jamiat (in the past) were themselves erased.”

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025