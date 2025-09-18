E-Paper | September 18, 2025

CM visits flood-hit areas of Uch Sharif

BAHAWALPUR: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the flood-affected areas and the protective bund at Balla Jhallan in the suburbs of Uch Sharif on Wednesday.

The CM, accompanied by government officials, reviewed the flood situation and inspected the affected areas devastated by the floodwaters of River Sutlej.

According to an official hand-out, the chief minister met those who lost their family members in the floods. She also met with the affectees at the relief camp and inquired about the availability of facilities at the camp.

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq, in his briefing, told the CM that in the district, over 171,000 people had been affected by the flood. He said that during the relief operation, a total of 117,000 people and 68,000 cattle were shifted to safer places, including 26 flood relief camps. He said that over 54,000 people were treated and 13,000 livestock had been vaccinated so far.

Ms Maryam also spoke to women affectees and gave away gift packs to women and children at the camp.

