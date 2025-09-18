Five terrorists gunned down in Khuzdar, says ISPR

QUETTA/GWADAR: Security forces killed five terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Khuzdar district of Baloch­istan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the terrorists were killed in the district on the night of September 14-15. The ope­r­a­tion was conducted aft­er the “reported presence of terrorists” belonging to the separatist Baloch outfits, it added.

ISPR said the forces eff­e­c­tively engaged the ter­­­r­­o­­rists’ location, five terrorists were killed after aft­er an intense exchange of fire.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained act­ively involved in num­erous terrorist activities in the area,” the ISPR said, adding that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any oth­er terrorists found in the area.

Four killed in Kech

Four alleged militants were also killed in the Kech district.

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Balochistan police claimed two suspects were killed in Dasht, Turbat, at a crossing of the M-8 motorway.

They were allegedly spotted in the CCTV footage planting an explosive device. The CTD personnel immediately acted and killed the suspects.

Policeman slain

In the Sherani district, an official of the Balochistan Police Constabulary was martyred and two Levies men were injured in the attack on the police and Levies stations on Tuesday night in Mir Ali Khel area of the district. The assailants used heavy weapons, including rockets, to target the personnel from nearby mountains.

The law enforcement officials immediately took positions and returned fire. “A heavy gun battle continued for over two hours in the area,” Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar told Dawn. He said the attack was repulsed and the militants’ effort to enter the police lines was foiled.

In the exchange of fire, Balochistan Police Constabulary’s Aftabur Rehman, a resident of Muslim Bagh, was martyred, while two Levies personnel were injured in the attack. “One Levies man is missing,” DC Kakar said, adding that the search operation in the area was ongoing.

The assailants set a Levies vehicle on fire, and buildings also sustained damage.

Landmine blasts

In another incident, three civilians were killed and a girl was injured in two landmine explosions in the Dera Bugti district.

Officials said that both incidents occurred in the Lanjo Saghari area of the Sui tehsil. In the first explosion, a woman was killed, while in the second blast, two men were killed.

No one had claimed responsibility by the time this report went to press.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025