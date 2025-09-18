E-Paper | September 18, 2025

PkNAP vows cooperation in meeting with CM Bugti

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 11:48am

QUETTA: A delegation from the Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party (PkNAP), led by the party’s provincial president and former MPA Nasarullah Khan Zerey, called on Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the province’s overall political situation, matters of mutual interest, and public welfare issues were discussed at length.

CM Bugti emphasised that the constructive role of all political parties was vital for Balochistan’s development, peace, stability, and prosperity. He added that provincial challenges could be tackled more effectively and on a sustainable basis through consultation and cooperation.

The delegation praised the CM’s initiatives for the province’s progress and assured him of the party’s full cooperation. They also presented several proposals for the province’s betterment.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

