Kotri Barrage showing rising trend

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

HYDRABAD: Kotri Barrage is showing rising trend ever-since reduction in the river flows was recorded at Guddu Barrage which had passed peak of current floods on Sept 15.

Kotri Barrage’s inflows were recorded at 304,388 cusecs upstream and 289,098 cusecs downstream at 6pm. The barrage would enter ‘medium flood’ stage once it passed 300,000 cusecs downstream flows. Currently, Kotri Barrage is passing a low flood.

Guddu Barrage had already passed a peak of 606,489 cusecs downstream on Sept 15 at 10am. However, it was still passing high flood. Its discharge of 551,851 cusecs upstream and 523,842 cusecs downstream was recorded at 6pm. Similarly, Sukkur Barrage remained in high flood with an upstream discharge of 569,890 cusecs and 518,120 cusecs downstream at the same time.

Meanwhile, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, along with Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero, Sindh Barrages Improvement Programme (SBIP) Project Director Pritam Das, former Kotri Barrage chief engineer Haji Khan Jamali and Chief Engineer Riaz Shah visited the barrage.

According to handout, the minister was informed by the irrigation department engineers that Kotri Barrage was likely to receive a peak of 400,000-450,000 cusecs between Sept 19 and 20.

The minister called for maintaining a close vigil on the barrage.

He was given a briefing through 3D mapping and LiDAR. He was told that LiDAR technology would ensure correct and modern data about soil profiling and compaction. It would help ensure strengthening of dyke and river flows.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

