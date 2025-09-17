DMA auctions G-9, I-11 bus stands for record revenues

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) has auctioned the G-9 and I-11 bus stands for Rs81 million and Rs38 million per year, respectively.

According to the DMA, in the previous auction the G-9 stand had been awarded for Rs37.9 million, but this time, with a 104pc increase, it fetched Rs81.60 million per year.

The I-11 bus stand saw a 400pc increase, as it was last auctioned for Rs6.5 million, while in the latest round it was awarded for Rs38 million per year.

The DMA said both facilities had remained under self-collection since 2019, after repeated failures of earlier auction attempts due to contractor monopolies.

“At the G-9 bus stand, under the leadership of Director DMA Dr Anam Fatima, annual recovery improved significantly. Through corrective measures and strengthened oversight, revenues rose from Rs26 million to Rs37.90 million. Monthly collections also doubled, increasing from Rs2.5 million to Rs5.5 million by mid-2025. This recovery restored investor confidence, paving the way for a successful auction,” read a press release.

It said the G-9 bus stand was awarded at Rs81.60 million per year for a three-year period, with a 10pc mandatory annual increase. This represents a growth of over 100pc compared to the self-collection figures.

The I-11 bus stand also witnessed remarkable growth. Earlier in the year, bids for the site had peaked at Rs6.5 million annually. In the recent auction, however, it was awarded at Rs38 million, a jump of more than 400pc, the press release said.

