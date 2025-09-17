E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Cross-examination of PM in damages suit concludes

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:59am

LAHORE: The counsel for incarcerated PTI founding chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday concluded the cross-examination of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a Rs10 billion defamation suit filed by the latter against the former.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Yalmaz Ghani conducted the hearing, during which PM Shehbaz appeared via video link and took an oath before the commencement of his cross-examination. Advocate Mustafa Ramday was present with the prime minister.

PTI founder’s counsel, Muhammad Hussain Chotia, asked the plaintiff, the premier, whether he had filed a false and fabricated suit.

PM Shehbaz denied the allegation being untrue.

The defendant’s counsel further asked the plaintiff if the legal notice was fake and fabricated. However, PM Shehbaz again rejected the allegation.

He also denied a claim that no legal notice had been sent to the PTI founder before filing the suit.

To another question, the prime minister maintained that the defendant’s remarks were defamatory and not political statements.

Asked whether the PTI founder had personally written the derogatory words, PM Shehbaz replied that he was not aware of it.

As the cross-examination concluded, the prime minister addressed the judge, saying he sought an apology if he had made any mistake.

The judge adjourned further hearing till Sept 27 and directed the plaintiff to present his witnesses in the defamation case for cross-examination.

In his suit filed in 2017, PM Shehbaz said Imran Khan levelled baseless allegations on him. He sought a decree for recovery of Rs10bn as compensation from the defendant for publication of defamatory content.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

WHILE the tone of the participants of the Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday was certainly hard towards Israel,...
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...