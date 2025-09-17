Cross-examination of PM in damages suit concludes

LAHORE: The counsel for incarcerated PTI founding chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday concluded the cross-examination of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a Rs10 billion defamation suit filed by the latter against the former.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Yalmaz Ghani conducted the hearing, during which PM Shehbaz appeared via video link and took an oath before the commencement of his cross-examination. Advocate Mustafa Ramday was present with the prime minister.

PTI founder’s counsel, Muhammad Hussain Chotia, asked the plaintiff, the premier, whether he had filed a false and fabricated suit.

PM Shehbaz denied the allegation being untrue.

The defendant’s counsel further asked the plaintiff if the legal notice was fake and fabricated. However, PM Shehbaz again rejected the allegation.

He also denied a claim that no legal notice had been sent to the PTI founder before filing the suit.

To another question, the prime minister maintained that the defendant’s remarks were defamatory and not political statements.

Asked whether the PTI founder had personally written the derogatory words, PM Shehbaz replied that he was not aware of it.

As the cross-examination concluded, the prime minister addressed the judge, saying he sought an apology if he had made any mistake.

The judge adjourned further hearing till Sept 27 and directed the plaintiff to present his witnesses in the defamation case for cross-examination.

In his suit filed in 2017, PM Shehbaz said Imran Khan levelled baseless allegations on him. He sought a decree for recovery of Rs10bn as compensation from the defendant for publication of defamatory content.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025