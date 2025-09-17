LHC asks Hassaan’s lawyers to address objections on plea

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) two-judge bench on Tuesday directed the lawyers of Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi, a nephew of Imran Khan, to first address the office objections on a petition challenging his handover to military custody.

The bench, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, heard the objection on Barrister Niazi’s petition. While asking the petitioner’s lawyers to address the objections, the bench remarked that it was only hearing the matter of objections at this stage.

The office had objected that a certified copy of the commanding officer’s impugned order was not attached with the petition and that the petitioner had not approached the relevant forum before moving the court.

The bench adjourned further proceedings till Sept 23.

Mr Niazi was handed over to the military for trial in 2023 and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment later in December in the case of the attack on Lahore Corps Commander’s House.

In his petition, the petitioner contended that after his arrest in the May 9 case, he was not produced before a civilian court and was instead handed over to the military by Sarwar Road police. He argued that this handover was illegal as it was not based on any judicial order.

The petitioner asked the court to set aside the Aug 17, 2023 notification of the commanding officer, authorising his custody by the military, and declare all proceedings before the military court unlawful. He further asked the LHC to order his release or production before an anti-terrorism court.

Bail plea dismissed: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid in the Jinnah House attack case.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill announced the decision after hearing arguments from both sides.

The prosecution opposed the bail, asking the court to dismiss the petition.

A prosecutor pointed out that the former minister was a prime accused in the May 9 incidents. He further submitted that the accused had already been convicted in four cases related to May 9 riots.

The prosecutor said the petitioner’s role in the May 9 attacks had been established in all four cases. Therefore, he said, the bail plea should be dismissed.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025