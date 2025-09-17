Haseebullah hits ton in Hanif Mohammad Trophy

KARACHI: The fourth and penultimate round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy commenced on Tuesday at six venues across four cities, with the race for the two Quaid-i-Azam Trophy berths entering its decisive phase.

In Group ‘A’, Quetta opener Haseebullah struck a defiant 102 off 223 balls, laced with 17 fours and a six, but found little support as his side folded for 187 in 72.1 overs against Faisalabad at the Multan Cricket Stadium. He shared a 51-run stand with Bismillah Khan (44 off 63) before Quetta collapsed. For Faisalabad, Ahmed Safi Abdullah and Mudasir Zunair claimed three wickets apiece. The reply saw Faisalabad reach 6-0 in five overs by stumps.

At the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Lahore Blues were dismissed for 297 against Karachi Whites. Mohammad Mohsin (95) and Umar Siddiq (94) added 151 for the fourth wicket after Lahore had slipped to 71-3. For the Whites, Aftab Khan and Rehman Ghani bagged three wickets each. Karachi Whites closed the day at 5-0 in two overs.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, meanwhile, ended strongly on 294-5 against Hyderabad at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan. Skipper Hasan Raza top-scored with 83 off 93 balls, while Awais Akram Minhas remained unbeaten on 61.

In Group ‘B’, rain curtailed play at all three venues in Karachi. At the SBP Sports Complex, Karachi Blues reached 140-4 in 30.5 overs against Larkana, with captain Saud Shakeel making a brisk 54 off 60 balls.

At the National Bank Stadium, only 14.2 overs were possible as Dera Murad Jamali posted 28-2 against Rawalpindi, with Mohammad Faizan striking twice before rain intervened. At the UBL Sports Complex, Fata managed 132-3 in 44.2 overs against Multan. Mohammad Usman made 50 and added 52 for the third wicket with Mohammad Wasim Khan (39 not out). Left-arm spinner Ali Usman picked up two wickets for Multan.

Scores in brief:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir vs Hyderabad at Abbasia Sports Complex, Rahim Yar Khan

AJK 294-5 in 90 overs (Hasan Raza 83, Awais Akram Minhas 61 not out; Jawad Ali 2-78)

Lahore Blues vs Karachi Whites at Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

LAHORE BLUES 297 in 82 overs (Mohammad Mohsin 95, Umar Siddiq 94; Aftab Khan 3-39, Rehman Ghani 3-68); KARACHI WHITES 5-0 in two overs

Quetta vs Faisalabad at Multan Cricket Stadium

QUETTA 187 in 72.1 overs (Haseebullah 102; Ahmed Safi Abdullah 3-30); FAISALABAD 6-0 in five overs

Karachi Blues vs Larkana at SBP Sports Complex, Karachi

KARACHI BLUES 140-4 in 30.5 overs (Saud Shakeel 54; Mushtaq Ahmed 2-40)

Dera Murad Jamali vs Rawalpindi at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

DM JAMALI 28-2 in 14.2 overs (Aqib Junaid 14 not out; Mohammad Faizan 2-12)

Fata vs Multan at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

FATA 132-3 in 44.2 overs (Mohammad Usman 50; Ali Usman 2-25).

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025