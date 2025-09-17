Brits, Kapp centuries give SA women win over Pakistan

LAHORE: Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp struck impressive centuries to help South Africa beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the first One-day International here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

The comfortable win gave the tourists a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

South Africa overhauled the 256-run target with 10 balls to spare.

The tourists suffered an early loss when captain Laura Wolva­ardt (four) was bowled by slow left-arm orthodox spinner Sadia Iqbal in the second over of the innings with just five on the board. Sune Luus made 30 off 35 balls before she was deceived by off-spinner Rameen Shamim in the 10th over as the tourists fell to 43-2.

At this point, opener Tazmin Brits (101 not out) along with Marizanne Kapp (121 not out), who came in to bat at number four, resurrected the South African innings with a marathon 216-run partnership.

The duo steered their team to 100 in the 24th over. Brits completed her half-century off 67 balls while Kapp made her fifty from 55 deliveries as the tourists took control of the game touching 150 in 29.2 overs. The two batters continued to dominate as South Africa reached 200 in the 38th over.

Kapp, who struck 13 fours and two sixes during the innings, completed the century, third of her career, off 114 balls while Brits achieved the feat for the fifth time in ODIs from 120 balls. She plundered nine fours. Kapp was named player-of-the-match.

Rameen took 1-29 while Sadia claimed 1-41 off 9.2 overs.

Earlier, a brilliant unbeaten century by Sidra Amin steered Pakistan women’s team to 255 for four off the stipulated overs.

After electing to bat first on a pretty flat strip, Pakistan lost opener Shawaal Zulfiqar (nou­ght) in the second over bowled by pacer Ayabonga Khaka.

Muneeba Ali was then joined by Sidra as they added 147 runs for the second wicket to put Pakistan in a strong position. Both the batters gradually steadied the innings as the hosts posted 50 in the 14th over before completing the 100-mark in 21 overs.

Playing some impressive strokes, right-handed Sidra completed her fifth ODI century off 127 balls. She made 121 off 150 balls with the help of 12 fours. The 33-year-old veteran in the process completed 2000 runs in ODIs. Left-handed Muneeba cracked a 94-ball 76 studded with 11 fours. Just as Pakistan touched the 150-mark in the 31st over Muneeba was trapped by Khaka.

The home team crossed 200 in the 40th over as Aliya Riaz (33 off 34 balls) and Sidra built a 68-run partnership for the third wicket off 71 balls. Aliya’s run-out left Pakistan at 218-3 in the 43rd over. Captain Fatima Sana (three) quickly returned to the pavilion after caught by Nonkululeko Mlaba off pace bowler Tumi Sekhukhune.

However, Sidra made sure her team manage to get beyond 250-mark.

Khaka claimed two wickets for 36 in nine overs while Sekh­ukhune took 1-37 off eight overs.

The second ODI of the series will be played at the same venue on Friday.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025