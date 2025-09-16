E-Paper | September 16, 2025

CJP okays plan to relocate SC Karachi registry

Nasir Iqbal Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi on Monday finalised the master plan for the construction of proposed SC registry building in Karachi.

The CJP presided over the building committee meeting, which was attended by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Justice Aamer Farooq and SC Registrar Muhammad Salim Khan.

A proposal for extension on the existing site of the SC registry near Shaheen Complex was carefully deliberated. “However, it was deemed neither sustainable for future expansion nor viable, as the parking area had reportedly encroached upon a natural water drain.”

Taking serious note of the issue, the CJP underscored that any development must align with principles of sustainability and long-term structural viability. “Accordingly, it was unanimously resolved to shift the project to a new proposed site, with directions issued for the removal of obstructions from the natural water drain.”

The CJP observed that it would not be appropriate for the Supreme Court itself to permit or encourage any such encroachment, particularly upon public land and essential installations.

The meeting unanimously agreed and reiterated that all development works of the Supreme Court must conform strictly to legal, environmental, and civic norms.

Earlier in December 2018, the then CJP Saqib Nisar had laid the foundation stone of the new building to be constructed at Pakistan Secretariat.

The plan envisages provision of courtrooms, allied offices, public facilities, and facilities for the bar.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

